Watch CBS News
Local News

Police searching for suspect who shot man outside Fort Worth night club

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS DFW

Your Friday Morning Headlines, September 16th, 2022
Your Friday Morning Headlines, September 16th, 2022 03:13

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect who shot a man outside a Fort Worth night club over the weekend.

At approximately 1:36 a.m. Sept. 11, police were sent to a shooting call at the El Duranguense Night Club located at 3709 Mansfield Hwy. 

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot outside the club. His identity and his current condition have not been released at this time.

Police searching for suspect who shot man outside Fort Worth night club
The suspect's vehicle Fort Worth Police Department

During their investigation, police learned the shooter was a Hispanic male who fled "in a late 90s model" white Ford Ranger. Officers believe he's in his mid 30s, is around 6 feet tall, and weighs about 220-250 pounds.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 9:43 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.