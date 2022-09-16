Police searching for suspect who shot man outside Fort Worth night club

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect who shot a man outside a Fort Worth night club over the weekend.

At approximately 1:36 a.m. Sept. 11, police were sent to a shooting call at the El Duranguense Night Club located at 3709 Mansfield Hwy.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot outside the club. His identity and his current condition have not been released at this time.

The suspect's vehicle Fort Worth Police Department

During their investigation, police learned the shooter was a Hispanic male who fled "in a late 90s model" white Ford Ranger. Officers believe he's in his mid 30s, is around 6 feet tall, and weighs about 220-250 pounds.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department.