Police officers shot in Haltom City last week all released from the hospital

By Jason Allen

HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - All three police officers shot last week in Haltom City have now been released from the hospital.

Hundreds of police, firefighters and paramedics applauded Friday as Jose Avila and Zach Tabler left Medical City in North Richland Hills. Ambulances transported them to a rehabilitation hospital in Fort Worth, with a long escort of emergency vehicles.

The officers were shot July 2, moments after arriving at a home where there were reports of shots fired. Officer Tim Barton was also shot and was released from the hospital the next day.

The suspected shooter, Edward Freyman, was later found dead a few blocks away. Collin Davis and Amber Tsai were both killed at the house in Haltom City.

Sgt. Rick Alexander with Haltom City said the officers still have a long recovery ahead of them, but it was a relief to see them well enough to be moved.

"We've been up here every day with them," he said. "Just to see them take that small baby step in the right direction, it's helping a lot of us emotionally."

Several police support organizations were planning a benefit Friday in Fort Worth, to raise funds for the officers families to help them during the recovery period.

First published on July 8, 2022 / 5:00 PM

