Police investigating after man found shot dead at Fort Worth gas station

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS DFW

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead at a Fort Worth gas station Monday night.

At around 11:29 p.m. July 25, police were sent to the Conoco located at 4240 Meadowbrook Dr. in response to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with several gunshot wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.

First published on July 26, 2022 / 7:31 AM

