Police chase down pig alongside Texas highway

By CBSDFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Diners at an Alvarado Sonic watched a wild police chase between an officer and a pig on April 14.

The unusual chase between the pig and police started along busy U.S. Highway 67. It was recovered and is currently with animal control.

The police department was a good sport about the video of the chase, sharing to its Facebook page saying, "Give us what you got! There are entirely too many jokes … so put your best in the comments section!"

Police didn't comment on who the pig belongs to. 

First published on April 14, 2022 / 5:52 PM

