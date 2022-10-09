Plano police: Wife shot husband after he allegedly threatened to hit her
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A fight between a husband and wife ended in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Plano.
It happened around 1:45 p.m. at an apartment complex on North Medalist Circle near Alma Drive.
According to police, the husband threatened to hit his wife and she shot him.
He was taken to the hospital. His current condition is not known.
No word whether the woman will face charges.
