Picture Perfect Pumpkin Patches in North Texas
FORT WORTH, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — It's feeling a bit like Fall! There's a key ingredient to all things fall, pumpkins. Below is a list of pumpkin patches located here in North Texas, or just a drive away.
Autumn at the Arboretum
8525 Garland Road, Dallas, Texas 75218
September 17th - October 31st
9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Pumpkins, family activities, music
More information on parking and entry here
Dallas Farmers' Market Pumpkin Patch
920 S. Harwood, Dallas, TX 75201
September 17th - October 31st
Monday - Friday: 10:00 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Pumpkins, market
More information on parking and entry here
Hall's Pumpkin Farm & Corn Maze
3420 Hall Johnson Road, Grapevine, Texas 76051
Closed Monday and Tuesday
Wednesday: 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Thursday: 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Friday: 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Sunday: 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Pumpkins, Hayrides, Corn Maze
More information on parking and entry here
The Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch
5100 Cross Timbers Rd, Flower Mound TX 75028
October 1st – October 31st
Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Hayrides, Hay maze, playground, pumpkins, food
More information on parking and entry here
Shadow Creek Pumpkin Farm
530 Indian Creek Drive, Midlothian, TX 76065
October 1 - October 30, 2022
Saturdays 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Sundays 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Pumpkins, Corn Maze, Jump Pad, Swings, games, animals
More information on entry and activities here
Aubrey Pumpkin Patch
1042 W Sherman Dr, Aubrey, TX 76227
September 24th – November 6th
Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Daily
Pumpkins, animals, food, barrel train rides, playground
For more information on entry and activities go here
Blase Family Farm
1232 E Fork, Rockwall, TX 75087
September 24th – October 30th
Monday-Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (by reservation)
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 6 p.m. (by reservation)
Sunday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. (by reservation)
Pumpkins, animals, hayrides, hay maze
For more information on entry and activities go here
Cobbins Family Pumpkin Patch
1926 Milam Rd E, Sanger, TX 76266
October dates
Fridays: 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Saturdays & Sundays 11 a.m. 7 p.m.
Pumpkins, food, hay maze, games, playground
For more information on entry and activities go here
for more features.