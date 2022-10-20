Picture Perfect Pumpkin Patches in North Texas

FORT WORTH, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — It's feeling a bit like Fall! There's a key ingredient to all things fall, pumpkins. Below is a list of pumpkin patches located here in North Texas, or just a drive away.

Autumn at the Arboretum

8525 Garland Road, Dallas, Texas 75218

September 17th - October 31st

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Pumpkins, family activities, music

More information on parking and entry here

Dallas Farmers' Market Pumpkin Patch

920 S. Harwood, Dallas, TX 75201

September 17th - October 31st

Monday - Friday: 10:00 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Pumpkins, market

More information on parking and entry here





Hall's Pumpkin Farm & Corn Maze

3420 Hall Johnson Road, Grapevine, Texas 76051

Closed Monday and Tuesday

Wednesday: 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Thursday: 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Friday: 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Sunday: 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Pumpkins, Hayrides, Corn Maze

More information on parking and entry here





The Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch

5100 Cross Timbers Rd, Flower Mound TX 75028

October 1st – October 31st

Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Hayrides, Hay maze, playground, pumpkins, food

More information on parking and entry here





Shadow Creek Pumpkin Farm

530 Indian Creek Drive, Midlothian, TX 76065

October 1 - October 30, 2022

Saturdays 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sundays 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Pumpkins, Corn Maze, Jump Pad, Swings, games, animals

More information on entry and activities here





Aubrey Pumpkin Patch

1042 W Sherman Dr, Aubrey, TX 76227

September 24th – November 6th

Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Daily

Pumpkins, animals, food, barrel train rides, playground

For more information on entry and activities go here





Blase Family Farm

1232 E Fork, Rockwall, TX 75087

September 24th – October 30th

Monday-Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (by reservation)

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 6 p.m. (by reservation)

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. (by reservation)

Pumpkins, animals, hayrides, hay maze

For more information on entry and activities go here





Cobbins Family Pumpkin Patch

1926 Milam Rd E, Sanger, TX 76266

October dates

Fridays: 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturdays & Sundays 11 a.m. 7 p.m.

Pumpkins, food, hay maze, games, playground

For more information on entry and activities go here