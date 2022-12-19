Perot Museum CEO uses her remarkable journey to inspire young minds

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dr. Linda Silver never gets tired of making sure the 1 million guests who pass through the Perot Museum each year feel welcome at the place that has become her second home.

When asked "what do you think they walk away with feeling about the Perot Museum once they gain some exposure to it?" Dr. Silver responds, "most people walk away thinking that they learned something and learned something of value. But, probably more important that they had a great experience with family or friends, it's about making those memories."

So many people have made wonderful memories at the Perot Museum, since it was completed 10 years ago.

As the CEO since 2017, Dr. Silver's primary focus is to help the museum's impact grow in the DFW community and beyond. In her words, "I get to come downstairs to exhibit halls like this and see kids who's curiosity is just sparked."

It's been sparked by the 11 permanent exhibition halls where they get to experience everything – from the fossils that made up our universe millions of years ago – to the Lamar hunt family sports hall where hearts and adrenaline will definitely be racing.

What has also created a spark, is the museum making its way out into the community as opposed to hoping the entire community makes its way inside the museum. This assures that everyone gets a piece of the pie.

When it comes to the kids, Dr. Silver excitedly proclaims "they're gonna have an opportunity to pick and choose what they want to learn about and go as deep or as shallow as they want."

For Dr. Silver, that wasn't a choice. Diving deep into her love for science, technology, engineering, and math, known as STEM, it's been a part of her whole life.

Prior to the Perot Museum, she worked and lived with her family for seven years in Abu Dhabi. Detailing her journey, Dr. Silver explains "the government of Abu Dhabi recruited me to come and help them develop their informal science and education platform."

"What they looked at, was the data mostly out of the west," she said. "That says the single biggest predictor of someone going into a career of science and technology was not their grades, how they test, or what their parents did. Their interest in science is measured between 6-years-old and 11-years-old. That's where you really have to be able to invest."

Knowing all the young minds in DFW can one day be at the forefront, that's why the Perot Family invested millions in making the museum a Dallas landmark.

That's why legends like Dallas Mavericks' great Dirk Nowitzki and his wife Jessica are such big supporters, helping kids understand this field can be a game changer.

One thing that we know about Dallas, and Texas in general, is that the need for STEM workers is growing at twice the rate that it is in the rest of the country

"We also think Dallas can be one of the most diverse stem workforces in the country, and that's what excites me," Dr. Silver said.

One step at a time, Dr. Silver can put a bow on the Perot Museum's 10th birthday.

She can also look ahead to the next 10 years of helping young people realize there's a world of possibilities, regardless of race, gender, or money.

And, she's the ultimate example. Proudly, she says "I am the first person in my extended family to attend college. I am very proud to get to this point, given by background."

"It's all about being welcoming and people believing they belong in a space. And, we really believe that the Perot Museum and science is for everyone."

As the interview ends, Dr. Silver recites one of her favorite quotes: "No one flunks museums."