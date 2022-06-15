North Texas firefighters recognized for saving child from drowning while off-duty

CELINA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Two North Texas firefighters were awarded after saving a 4-year-old from drowning at a neighborhood pool.

Celina Fire Chief Mark Metdker presented Lifesaving Awards on June 14 to Mike Rockne of Celina and Captain Daniel Boyd of Denton for their efforts.

Celina Fire Chief Mark Metdker presented Lifesaving Awards at the City Council Meeting on Tuesday, June 14, to Mike Rockne of Celina and Captain Daniel Boyd of Denton. City of Celina

"I am so proud to celebrate these brave and heroic first responders who were attentive to a nearby crisis and leapt into action to save a life," said Celina Mayor Sean Terry. "Our firefighters are such a special group of civil servants, and their immediate response of service and skill resulted in a happy ending to a horrific situation."

Rockne and Boyd (who were both off-duty when they saved the child) jumped into action and used resuscitative actions on the boy.

"Our firefighters heroically and humbly save countless lives as part of their normal service. The responsiveness of Boyd and Rockne while off-duty showed that these men not only work in a career of serving our community, but truly function out of a calling to help people," said Metdker.

Grateful family members were on hand for the award presentation and watched joyfully as the child presented the awards alongside the chief to Rockne and Boyd.

After the firefighters received their awards, Metdker and members of the Celina Fire Department presented the boy with a personalized Celina Fire Department protective gear similar to what is used when responding to emergency calls.