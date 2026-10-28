Live Updates: Qatari mediators hand Iran new proposal to end the 8-month war, report says
What to know about the Iran war today:
- Qatari mediators on Sunday handed Iran a new draft deal to end the Iran war, the Reuters news agency says, citing an official briefed on the negotiations. Tehran is considering the proposal and will respond by the end of the week, the agency reported Wednesday.
- Israelis voted Tuesday in a national election set to shape the country's next government, with the Iran war looming large. Exit polls projected that a majority of Israelis voted against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition but neither side had a clear margin of victory.
- The war with Iran has cost the U.S. military at least $47.1 billion as of mid-October, according to a new estimate from U.S. Central Command obtained by CBS News.
Qatari mediators hand Iran new proposal to end the war, Reuters reports
Qatari mediators on Sunday handed Iran a new draft deal to end the war, the Reuters news agency reported, citing an official briefed on the negotiations.
Tehran is considering the proposal and set to respond by the end of the week, the agency reported Wednesday.
The source added that there were concerns in Tehran before the meeting on Sunday that Israel could resume its bombardment of Iran this week.
Cost of Iran war rises to an estimated $47 billion
The cost of the Iran war has risen to an estimated $47 billion, according to an estimate from the U.S. military's Central Command obtained by CBS News Tuesday.
Like previous estimates, it does not include damage to U.S. military bases in the Middle East. The bulk of the cost, $29 billion, is for replacing expended munitions.
According to a report released by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office in September, the Iran war could cost approximately $2 billion to $3 billion per month for as long as it continues.
Israeli election exit polls show race headed toward stalemate
Exit polls from Israel's major television networks project that a majority of Israelis voted against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition in Tuesday's election, but his Likud party still emerged as the largest party among all the contenders. Neither bloc, Netanyahu or the opposition, has a clear majority.
While Netanyahu appears to have won fewer votes than his main challenger, according to the early exit polls, both candidates will likely struggle to cobble together a coalition.
One or the other would need to obtain majority support in Israel's 120-seat parliament, known as the Knesset, in order to form a government.
Israel's two Arab parties won more seats in parliament than in any previous election. That electoral success comes after what some Arab voters told CBS News was a difficult time for them in the country under the hard-right government of Netanyahu, prompting a historic turnout for the minority community.
Both Netanyahu and those opposing him have vowed not to form a government reliant on Arab parties, arguing it would endanger the country if they gain enough seats to influence Israel's engagement in its myriad conflicts. Arab citizens of Israel are around 20% of the population.