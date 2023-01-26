Ukrainians in North Texas hopeful after Biden approves sending Abrams tanks

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Some major American military firepower is heading to Ukraine. President Biden today announced that the U.S. and other European leaders have agreed to send some of the most sophisticated tank systems in the world to aid Ukranian soldiers as they continue a dogged fight to drive Russia from their borders.

Experts say it's the right time, and for the right reason.

"All of them ask me all the time 'what Biden say? What Biden say?'" shares Olena Kim of Southlake.

Kim was born in Ukraine but has spent the past 20 years in North Texas and still has family there. "Biden give hope, big hope for Ukranian people..."

And Kim is hoping that the extra firepower will help free her homeland and protect her Ukranian born – but North Texas bred son –who is now a soldier fighting in the war.

President Biden says 31 of the M-1 Abrams will eventually be sent to Ukraine.

"The help saves many lives," says Kim, "Many lives. I was worried too much... worried too much. For now, I know they are not alone...[they] receive support."

And experts say the support sends a message to the people of Ukraine, and to the rest of the world.

"If we are there with Ukraine, and we help Ukraine, then President Xi in China might think twice before launching any campaign against Taiwan," says David Kramer, Executive Director of the George W. Bush Institute. "I think it's absolutely right to say this isn't about Ukraine's freedom."

Kramer, a former professor and author, is also an expert on Russian relations – and in particular on Vladimir Putin. In his role at the Bush Institute, he recently published policy recommendations on Ukraine – urging U.S. lawmakers to increase military support, maintain – even tighten sanctions on the Putin regime, and prepare to continue that support for some time to come. He calls the situation a national security concern for the U.S.

"Were he able to remove the government, the duly elected government in Ukraine, then he might get emboldened and try to move against Latvia or Estonia. Or Lithuania or Poland," explains Kramer. "Those countries are members of NATO... which means an attack on one is an attack on all and so it's extremely important for us to help Ukraine so that Putin is stopped in Ukraine, and then never threatens any other country. Again, this is about our freedom as well as the Ukrainians."

And it's a warning that Kim echoes.

"Today, he takes Ukraine, tomorrow he will take Alaska, you know? So American people must be aware, too... so Ukraine people [are] not fighting only for their land, [they're] fighting for the whole civilization in the world, to protect the world from a terrorist country."