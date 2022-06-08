New statue in McKinney will commemorate 50th anniversary of 'Benji'

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The City of McKinney announced on June 8, 2022 that it had signed a contract with a nationally recognized sculptor for a statue that will commemorate the upcoming 50th anniversary of the movie "Benji."

McKinney signed the agreement with Susan Norris, whose sculptures have been featured in museums and who serves as the official artist for the Boy Scouts of America.

A blueprint for a statue to be installed in McKinney commemorating the 50th anniversary of the movie "Benji." City of McKinney

The city will reveal the stature at a ceremony in February 2023 before a special film screening.

Downtown McKinney served as the primary outdoor filming location for the original "Benji" film, which premiered in 1974. It was directed, written, and produced by Joe Camp and grossed $45 million on a budget of just $500,000. The movie's theme song was Oscar-nominated for Best Original Song.

The statue is being funded by the City of McKinney and administered by the McKinney Arts Commission with support from the Daisy Riddle Family in memory of their beloved dog.

The sculpture will be installed on the sidewalk at the southeastern corner of Tennessee and Virginia Streets.