Watch CBS News
Local News

Need to grab some food or supplies? Here's what's open in North Texas

By CBS DFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

Ice accumulations create slick surfaces
Ice accumulations create slick surfaces 01:44

If you're running low on household goods or need to grab something to eat, some North Texas businesses will still be open for at least part of Wednesday.

GROCERY STORES

  • North Texas HEB stores will open their doors at 8 a.m. according to their website.
  • Kroger is open for regular business hours but deliveries will be limited according to their site.  
  • Tom Thumb stores will open at 9 a.m., according to a post on their Instagram.

RESTAURANTS

  • Serious Pizza in Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, and Dallas will open at 3 p.m. today.

SERVICES

  • The U.S. Postal Service will continue to deliver mail and packages as usual. At this time, retail stores will also stay open in North Texas, but in some locations, hours of operation may be modified depending on staffing levels and other conditions.
CBS DFW Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS DFW team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSDFW.com.

First published on February 1, 2023 / 8:26 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.