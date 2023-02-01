Need to grab some food or supplies? Here's what's open in North Texas

If you're running low on household goods or need to grab something to eat, some North Texas businesses will still be open for at least part of Wednesday.

GROCERY STORES

North Texas HEB stores will open their doors at 8 a.m. according to their website.



Kroger is open for regular business hours but deliveries will be limited according to their site.



Tom Thumb stores will open at 9 a.m., according to a post on their Instagram.

RESTAURANTS

Serious Pizza in Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, and Dallas will open at 3 p.m. today.

SERVICES

The U.S. Postal Service will continue to deliver mail and packages as usual. At this time, retail stores will also stay open in North Texas, but in some locations, hours of operation may be modified depending on staffing levels and other conditions.

