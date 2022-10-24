Nearly 2.5 million visitors visited the 2022 State Fair of Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — As the 2022 State Fair of Texas comes to an end, official statistics show that nearly 2.5 million visitors passed through the gates over the fair's 24-day run.

A Guiness World Record was even set at the fair. Mighty Mike juggled three 10-pound bowling balls for 20 seconds, breaking the previous record.

The numbers also revealed that over 20,000 first responders and their families visited the fair this year, as did 55,000 members of the military and their families.

As always, food was a star at the fair. This year, about 583,000 Fletcher's Corny Dogs were sold, more than 90,000 pounds of pure cane sugar was used to make State Fair Cotton Candy, and more than 12.7 million kernels of popcorn were popped at the Pioneer Kettle Korn stand.

The fair also raised thousands of pounds of food for charity, including over 280,000 pounds of canned food for the North Texas Food Bank and more than 13,500 pounds of fresh produce,

The Midway was another popular destination for fairgoers. More than 430,000 plush prizes, valued at over $1.47 million, were won and more than 166,000 rides were taken on the iconic Texas Star Ferris wheel.

In 2022, the Fair also awarded more than $1.2 million in new college scholarships to more than 200 students throughout the Lone Star State. And with college applications right around the corner, high school seniors and seasonal employees are already able to apply online for a 2023 Big Tex college scholarship.

Finally, the Fair announced next year's dates: the 2023 State Fair of Texas will be held from Friday, September 29 through Sunday, October 22, 2023.