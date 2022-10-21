NASA announces unidentified aerial phenomena study team members

NASA Gathers Team To Study UFOs NASA Gathers Team To Study UFOs 02:57

(CBSDFW.COM) - NASA has selected 16 people to participate in its independent study team on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP).

Observations of events in the sky that cannot be identified as aircraft or as known natural phenomena are categorized as UAPs, according to the space agency.

The independent study starts Monday, Oct. 24 and lasts for nine months.

NASA said the independent study team will lay the groundwork for future study on the nature of UAPs for the agency and other organizations.

They will identify how data gathered by civilian government entities, commercial data, and data from other sources can potentially be analyzed to shed light on UAPs. They will then recommend a roadmap for potential UAP data analysis by the agency going forward.

The study will focus solely on unclassified data. A full report containing the team's findings will be released to the public in mid-2023.

"Exploring the unknown in space and the atmosphere is at the heart of who we are at NASA," said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington. "Understanding the data we have surrounding unidentified aerial phenomena is critical to helping us draw scientific conclusions about what is happening in our skies. Data is the language of scientists and makes the unexplainable, explainable."

NASA shared more about the team on its website stating:

Unidentified aerial phenomena are of interest for both national security and air safety and the study aligns with one of NASA's goals to ensure the safety of aircraft. Without access to an extensive set of data, it is nearly impossible to verify or explain any observation, thus the focus of the study is to inform NASA what possible data could be collected in the future to scientifically discern the nature of UAP.

The NASA official responsible for orchestrating the study is Daniel Evans, the assistant deputy associate administrator for research at NASA's Science Mission Directorate. As previously announced, the independent study team is chaired by David Spergel, president of the Simons Foundation.

"NASA has brought together some of the world's leading scientists, data and artificial intelligence practitioners, aerospace safety experts, all with a specific charge, which is to tell us how to apply the full focus of science and data to UAP," said Evans. "The findings will be released to the public in conjunction with NASA's principles of transparency, openness, and scientific integrity."

The members of NASA's independent study team on unidentified aerial phenomena are: