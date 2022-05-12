Methamphetamine worth $18+ million seized at Texas-Mexico border

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers seized methamphetamine in one enforcement action worth more than $18,000,000 in street value.

They found the drugs on May 6 at the World Trade Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2013 International trailer hauling a shipment of stainless-steel scrap for a secondary inspection.

The trailer was driven by a 33-year-old male Mexican citizen arriving from Mexico. Following a canine and non-intrusive imaging system examination, officers discovered a total of 912.82 pounds of methamphetamine within trailer.

"Officers assigned to CBP cargo facilities ensure effective border security by preventing and countering the flow of suspected narcotics entering the country," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "Large-scale seizures, such as this one, provide an excellent example of border security management and how it helps prevent illicit contraband from reaching our communities."