Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson launches youth sports ticket program

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Mayor's Youth Sports Ticket Program is an initiative created to welcome local youth to area professional, collegiate, and amateur sporting events at no charge.

Dallas residents between the ages of 12 and 17 are eligible to participate with a goal of including sports fans who might otherwise not be able to attend their hometown teams' events.

Partnering with the Dallas Sports Commission, the mayor's program will provide a ticket to sports experiences to adolescents with each youth ticket holder also receiving an accompanying ticket for a chaperone.

The tickets are to be distributed on a first come, first served basis per availability. In addition to being between the ages of 12 and 17, all ticket recipients must live within the City of Dallas to participate. Once these adolescents sign up and are verified under eligibility guidelines, they will be contacted each time a unique sports opportunity with tickets are available.

For other teams, sports organizations, or events that want to take part in the Mayor's Youth Sports Ticket Program, please reach out to the Dallas Sports Commission at ticketprogram@dallassports.org.

Eligibility:

Parents or guardians of teens must register their teen and become verified to participate in the program

This program is designed for Dallas residents, age 12-17

ADA seats may be requested with notice

All attendees must arrange for transportation to and from the game for all participants and ensure that any claimed tickets are used. If tickets aren't to be utilized, please contact the Dallas Sports Commission at ticketprogram@dallassports.org so that tickets can be reallocated to other registrants.

Reselling any complimentary tickets is forbidden. If you are found to have resold tickets from the Mayor's Youth Sports Ticket Program, all applicant's within the same household will be removed from the program. Tickets must be claimed within two days of request.

Completing the online verification process does not guarantee your teen will receive tickets. Once they are verified and when sports experiences become available, the Dallas Sports Commission will e-mail and publish all sports experience opportunities.

Partners of the program include the Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Sidekicks, Dallas Stars, Dallas Wings, FC Dallas, Fair Park First, SMU, Dallas Baptist University, University of Dallas, University of Texas at Dallas, and the Texas Motorplex in Ennis. Individual sports events that will also be participating include the MEX Tour, World Food Championship, First Responder Bowl, and an opportunity to attend the NCAA Women's Final Four. New ticket partners will continue to be added as opportunities arise.