Man stealing tequila gets shot, cops apply tourniquet to save his life

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - A liquor store clerk stopped a man from stealing a bottle of tequila by shooting him.

It happened just after 5 p.m. in Denton. The clerk called 911 after shooting the would-be thief.

When officers arrived, they applied a tourniquet to save the man's life.

He was then transported to a local hospital by medics.

The investigation is ongoing.