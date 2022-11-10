Man stealing tequila gets shot, cops apply tourniquet to save his life
DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - A liquor store clerk stopped a man from stealing a bottle of tequila by shooting him.
It happened just after 5 p.m. in Denton. The clerk called 911 after shooting the would-be thief.
When officers arrived, they applied a tourniquet to save the man's life.
He was then transported to a local hospital by medics.
The investigation is ongoing.
