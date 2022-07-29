Watch CBS News
Man involved in Dallas officer-involved-shooting in critical condition, police say

By Raegan Scharfetter

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The man who was shot by a Dallas officer Wednesday night is in critical condition, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said Friday.

At 10:20 p.m. July 27, police said they saw Kyle Dail making an alleged drug sale in the parking lot of a gas station in the 13000 block of Jupiter Road. Officers then followed him and attempted to stop him for a traffic violation, police said.

However, Dail did not stop and officers attempted to follow him but lost sight.

At approximately 10:35 p.m., officers saw Dail's car back at the gas station and found him inside of the business, police said.

Minutes later, at around 11:43 p.m., officers approached Dail from behind when he resisted and pulled out a handgun from his waistband, police said.

One officer then fired his weapon—striking Dail. He is currently in critical condition, Chief Garcia said.

Dail's gun was loaded with four rounds in the revolver, Garcia said.

No officers were injured and this remains an ongoing investigation.

