Man dies after he was found near a dumpster in Fort Worth

By Giles Hudson

/ CBS DFW

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has died after being found outside in the bitter cold in Fort Worth.

MedStar crews got the call around 12:15 p.m. outside a trash dumpster in the 4100 block of East Lancaster near Oakland Boulevard.

The man, who officials believe was homeless, was unresponsive and paramedics began CPR.

He was taken to the hospital but later died.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will need to determine the official cause of death.

First published on December 22, 2022 / 10:07 PM

