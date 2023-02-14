Man in custody after 24 hours atop West Dallas crane
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A man is in custody following a long stint on a West Dallas crane.
Around 7:30 a.m. Feb. 13, Dallas police responded to a call in the 1000 block of Singleton Boulevard in regard to a man atop of a crane.
Police were unsure of how the man got up there or what his intentions were, but say he remained on the crane "throughout the entire night."
Dallas Fire-Rescue said the man became more cooperative as the circumstances "began to take their toll on him," and was placed into a harness and lowered at approximately 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The man was medically evaluated before being lowered, DFR said, and has since been taken to a local hospital where he will be evaluated further.
