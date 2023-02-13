Watch CBS News
Little Elm police looking for 16-year-old Katelynn Scott, last seen Sunday evening

By Julia Falcon

CBS DFW

LITTLE ELM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Little Elm police are searching for a critical missing girl. 

Katelynn Scott, 16, was last seen leaving her parents house on Abby Creek Drive in South Paloma Creek at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say she left on foot.

Katelynn Scott, 16. Little Elm Police Department via Facebook

Police describe her as 5'4" and Black. She was last seen wearing a pink, knee-length tie-dye dress, green socks with characters on them and a red and blue jacket. 

If you see her or know of her whereabouts, police ask you to call 911.

