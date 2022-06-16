Lifeguard shortage means less public pool time in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A dip in the pool may sound like a nice way to beat the heat, but the lifeguard shortage isn't getting any better.

Pools are where many escape the heat, but starting on Thursday, June 16 Fort Worth is cutting days at the Forest Park and Marine Park pools.

They'll now close Monday through Wednesday.

"[We are] taking two days away that we think are some of our lower attendance days... so we can focus on the days where we know parents and families are really going to come out," said Maxime Pierre, District Superintendent for the Fort Worth Parks and Recreation Department.

The city blames the lack of lifeguards.

"We've tried in a variety of ways to get those staff members, but we haven't been able to fill in as many as we would like to run at our full hours," added Pierre.

They bumped up pay twice during the pandemic, adding two dollars an hour plus incentives if they stay the whole season, but it didn't make a big enough splash.



Previous wage (hourly) Current wage (hourly) Pool attendant $10.25 $12.25 Lifeguard $13.00 $15.00 Head lifeguard $14.50 $16.50 Manager $16.00 $18.00

"I think there are just a lot of different opportunities that are in place for individuals and they might be seeking other things," said Pierre.

Fort Worth is also suspending pool rentals. They want to make sure that the lifeguards are focused on when the pools are open to the public.

Some who came out to the pools on Thursday were disappointed to hear about the changes.

"The fact that it's 104º out here, I think the pool needs to be open every day," said Nini Wilkins.

"People have kids and it's like, where are they going to take them? To the park? It's too hot to be at the park all summer," said Erika Nance.

Hours at the Sycamore Spray Ground and McDonald YMCA are not changing.