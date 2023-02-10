Accused shooter's father Richard Acosta Jr. found guilty of capital murder

Father guilty of capital murder in Garland fatal triple shooting he drove his son to and from

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - While a 15-year-old accused shooter remains in hiding, his father is now headed to prison for life without parole, for a triple murder where prosecutors described the evidence as some of the most horrific they had ever seen.

Richard Acosta Jr. (credit: Garland PD)

A jury convicted Richard Acosta Jr., 34, of capital murder Friday in a Dallas courtroom. Prosecutors argued Acosta drove his son to and from a convenience store the night after Christmas in 2021, where Abel Acosta shot and killed three teen boys, and wounded a fourth.

Video from security cameras showed him parked in front of the store, while his shirtless son fired from the front door, however he claimed he didn't know his son was involved, or that he even had a gun.

Acosta Jr. had no noticeable reaction as the verdict was read. Some family members quickly left, crying. Later they briefly shouted at media who followed them to elevators, asking where Abel Acosta is.

Rudy Herrera, whose 14-year-old brother Xavier Gonzalez was killed that night, called the verdict "half the justice" her brother deserved.

"And I hope that Abel is also brought accountable to the rest, and Xavier gets the justice he deserves, and so do the other victims," she said.

Ivan Noyala, 16, and Rafael Garcia, 17, were also murdered that night.

Dallas District Attorney John Creuzot, who gave part of the closing argument for the prosecution, said he does not expect Acosta Jr. to open up now about where his son is.

"He could have done that before now if he wanted to," Creuzot said. "And he chose not to. He rolled the dice."

Garland police chief Jeff Bryan, said he agreed with the family that the verdict was half justice.

"To get to full justice we need Abel Acosta in custody," he said. "And we need help getting him in custody. But our mission is not done until that happens."