Jurassic Quest taking over Fair Park this weekend

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Happening this weekend in Dallas's Fair park is the largest and most realistic dinosaur event in the nation — Jurassic Quest.

The family-friendly event is filled with life-like dinosaurs—some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in the country—live dinosaur shows, and interactive science and art activities like fossil digs.

The walk through pop-up showcases 165 million years worth of historical significance.

Jurassic Quest works with paleontologists to ensure that every dinosaur at the event is painstakingly real in detail.

They strive to make the experience an "edutainment" exhibition, so it's not just entertainment, but educational as well.

The event is happening this Friday through Sunday.

Click here to get your tickets.