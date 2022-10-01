Watch CBS News
U.S.

Photos show Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage

By Tori B. Powell

/ CBS News

Recovery efforts underway in Florida
Recovering from Hurricane Ian could take years in Florida, Gov. DeSantis says 03:07

Ian, which made landfall in the United States as a hurricane twice, left many areas unrecognizable after it unleashed catastrophic flooding, powerful winds and a damaging storm surge in Florida and the Carolinas. As search and rescue efforts continue, the storm's death toll is rising, and communities are reeling from the devastation. 

On Wednesday, Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida as a Category 4 hurricane. After racing across the peninsula and going out into the Atlantic Ocean, the storm made a second landfall — this time as a Category 1 hurricane — in South Carolina on Friday.

At least 28 people died due to the storm, and many more were left without a home. New photos show the extensive damage from what could be one of the strongest storms to have ever hit the U.S.:

Tropical Weather
Holly Ciaglia looks for her and her partner Evan Mackay's personal belongings on the ground at the Red Coconut RV Park in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Two days earlier, their mobile home was destroyed during Hurricane Ian. Rebecca Blackwell / AP
Hurricane Ian hits Florida
A view of damage after of Hurricane Ian brought wind and heavy rain causing power outages and downing trees in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Oct. 1, 2022 Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Tropical Weather
University of Central Florida students try to get into their apartment near the campus, which was totally flooded by rain from Hurricane Ian, on Sept. 30, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. John Raoux / AP
Tropical Weather South Carolina
A car drives through high water caused by Hurricane Ian, on Sept. 30, 2022, in Charleston, South Carolina. Alex Brandon / AP
Tropical Weather
A Sanibel Island resident hands off her dog to rescuers from Project DYNAMO after she was rescued and transported to Fort Myers on Sept. 30, 2022. Steve Helber / AP
Hurricane Ian Slams Into West Coast Of Florida
An unidentified volunteer and Ken Diesel, right, help cook food for people in need in Fort Myers, Florida, on Sept. 30, 2022. Getty Images
Tropical Weather South Carolina
A motorist drives though high water in Charleston, South Carolina, as another turns around, on Sept. 30, 2022. Alex Brandon / AP
Tropical Weather Florida
University of Central Florida students evacuate after an apartment complex near the campus, which experienced heavy flooding, on Sept. 30, 2022. John Raoux / AP
Hurricane Ian hits Florida
A view of high waters in North Port, Florida, on Sept. 30, 2022. Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Tropical Weather
Debris is seen on Sanibel Island, Florida, on Sept. 30, 2022. Steve Helber / AP
Tropical Weather Florida
In this aerial photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, damage from Hurricane Ian is seen on Estero Island in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, on Sept. 30, 2022. Gerald Herbert / AP
Tropical Weather
A damaged causeway to Florida's Sanibel Island is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Wilfredo Lee / AP
pine-islandmatlacha.jpg
Destruction left by Hurricane Ian in Pine Island and Matlacha, Florida. "The devastation is heartbreaking," the Lee County Sheriff's Office wrote on its Facebook page on Sept. 30, 2022. Lee County Sheriff's Office
lee-county-sheriffs-office-pictures.jpg
Destruction left by Hurricane Ian in Pine Island and Matlacha, Florida, on Sept. 30, 2022. Lee County Sheriff's Office
lee-county-sheriffs-office-picture-2.jpg
A damaged restaurant on the island of Matlacha, Florida, with debris scattered across the outside on Sept. 30, 2022. Lee County Sheriff's Office
Tori B. Powell
img-4557-1.jpg

Tori B. Powell is a breaking news reporter at CBS News. Reach her at tori.powell@viacomcbs.com

First published on October 1, 2022 / 1:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.