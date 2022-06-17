Dallas high-rise evacuated for 'slight smell of gas'
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The entire apartment building at the East Quarter Residences was evacuated earlier this evening.
At 6:57 p.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue units were dispatched to a call for a carbon monoxide emergency at 315 South Cesar Chavez Boulevard.
Dallas Fire-Rescue said that initial reports indicated alarms were going off on multiple floors. Some residents complained that there was a slight smell of gas and one resident was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
The Plano Fire Department and HazMat teams joined Dallas Fire-Rescue for readings in the 20-story high-rise building.
According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, there have been multiple floors with positive readings. Officials are still trying to identify the source.
