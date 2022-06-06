Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

The heat is on as high pressure builds over Texas

By Scott Padgett

/ CBS DFW

Heat index temperatures could reach triple digits tomorrow
Heat index temperatures could reach triple digits tomorrow 02:59

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM)  The heat is on! You're welcome if that song is now stuck in your head. Temperatures will climb this week as an area of high pressure builds over West Texas.

upper-air-explainer.png

The average high temperature this time of the year at DFW is 90°. We are well above that the next 7 days and will flirt with record high temperatures. 

hot-week-ahead.png

Friday looks to be the hottest day this week topping out at 101°. If this is verified, then we will tie the record high set in 1936. This would be earlier than average for a 100° but not out of the possibility. Fun fact for you to one day win Jeopardy. The average first 100° is July 1. The last time DFW Airport hit 100° was September 20, 2021.

100-degree-days-dfw.png

There are low chances of rain this week with the best chance of 20% on Wednesday. As the High pressure sets up over West Texas, that also establishes a NW flow aloft. We need to watch any storms that develop in Oklahoma and Kansas to see if they will make it into our Red River counties. So, find popsicles or whatever cool treat you need to stay cool because this week ahead is another taste of summer. 

7-day-forecast-final-pm-first-alert.png
Scott Padgett

Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett joined CBS 11 in September 2013.

First published on June 5, 2022 / 9:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.