The heat is on as high pressure builds over Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The heat is on! You're welcome if that song is now stuck in your head. Temperatures will climb this week as an area of high pressure builds over West Texas.

The average high temperature this time of the year at DFW is 90°. We are well above that the next 7 days and will flirt with record high temperatures.

Friday looks to be the hottest day this week topping out at 101°. If this is verified, then we will tie the record high set in 1936. This would be earlier than average for a 100° but not out of the possibility. Fun fact for you to one day win Jeopardy. The average first 100° is July 1. The last time DFW Airport hit 100° was September 20, 2021.

There are low chances of rain this week with the best chance of 20% on Wednesday. As the High pressure sets up over West Texas, that also establishes a NW flow aloft. We need to watch any storms that develop in Oklahoma and Kansas to see if they will make it into our Red River counties. So, find popsicles or whatever cool treat you need to stay cool because this week ahead is another taste of summer.