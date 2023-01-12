What you need to know about the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - It's that time of year again to pull on your boots, (decide if your jeans go inside or outside) and head over to the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.

If you're new to North Texas, the stock show is a "must-do" event. Here's everything you need to know:

When to go

The stock show runs from January 13 to February 4.

Stock show grounds are open from 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. daily.

The Carnival Midway closes at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday but is open late until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

How to get there

The stock show is held at the Will Rogers Memorial Center. Set your nav to 3400 Will Rogers Road South. Parking costs $17.

If you're headed to Dickies Arena, put 1911 Montgomery St. Dickies Way into your map of choice. NOTE: The pick-up location is at 3596 Harley Ave.

There are also public transportation options if you don't feel like parking on-site:

From Dallas: The Trinity Railway Express runs from Dallas and connects to The Dash to get you to the stock show

From Fort Worth: Molly the Trolley connects to The Dash to get to the grounds.

From DFW Airport: The Trinity Metro TEXRail connects to the Dash.

Get more info about schedules and ticket prices here.

Need more general info on how to get there? Click here.

How much does it cost?

General admission ticket prices:

Adults - $12

Children Ages 6 to 16 - $6

Children under 5 and under - free.

If you want to go to one of the rodeos, tickets must be purchased separately. Find more details here.

The Stock Show Parade is back for the first time since the pandemic began. If you'd like to view it from a prime location, tickets are available for that as well:

Sundance square - $25

Convention Center - $15

Discounts



There are tons of discounts available for both general admissions grounds passes as well as rodeo tickets. There are discounts for wearing your Dickies apparel, wearing certain school logos, and even discounts for groups and for military Vets. In fact, there are too many discounts to list here so check out this link for details on discounts.

NOTE: If you want to go the other way and splurge for a VIP experience, those are available too.

Music and performances

There are going to be performances from some big names at this year's Stock Show. Highlights include:

John Michael Montgomery with Deana Carter on January 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Larry the Cable Guy on January 28 at 8 p.m.

Dunn and Brooks on January 20, at 9 p.m.

Click this link for more info about the auditorium concert series.

Click here for more info about the shows at the Bud Light Roadhouse.

There's so much more to see and do than we can list here, so check out https://www.fwssr.com/ for all the details.