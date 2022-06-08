Watch CBS News
Crime

Grand Prairie police arrest Allen Hale in connection to fatal shooting

By CBS DFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) - A fight turned deadly in Grand Prairie, after police say Allen Hale, 32, fatally shot Shannon McKnight, 35.

slate-copy.jpg
Allen Hale, 32 Grand Prairie Police Department

He was killed on June 7 shortly after 10 p.m. Police found his body in the 900 block of Sugar Mill Lane. 

Detectives said they determined Hale argued with McKnight before allegedly shooting him. 

Officers arrested Hale on a charge of murder, and he is currently being held in the Grand Prairie Detention Center with a bond set at $500,000.00

This case remains under investigation.

CBS DFW Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS DFW team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSDFW.com.

First published on June 8, 2022 / 4:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.