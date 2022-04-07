Frisco, other Texas cities named safest in the US

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- In a study done by financial technology company SmartAsset, Frisco was determined to be the safest city in the United States.

According to a SmartAsset blog post, the study examined data from 200 of the largest US cities across the following metrics:

Violent crime

Property crime

Vehicular mortality rate

Drug poisoning mortality rate

The percentage of the population engaging in excessive drinking

With the fifth-lowest violent crime rate across the study and only 86 violent crimes reported per 100,000 residents, Frisco came in at number one. The city also has the sixth-lowest property crime rate and sixth-lowest drug poisoning mortality rate.

The top five safest cities include McKinney at the number two spot, Santa Clarita, California; Sunnyvale, California; and Glendale, California.

Frisco also ranked the fourth safest, most affordable city in the country. Laredo and Plano, Texas also ranked in the top five.