Frisco man buys winning $1M lottery ticket at 7-Eleven

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone in Frisco walked away from 7-Eleven with a winning lottery ticket worth $1 million this week.

Texas Lottery

The new millionaire bought the valuable 'Million Dollar Loteria' ticket at the store located at 7275 Independence Parkway, in Frisco.

The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

The ticket was the eighth of 12 top prizes worth $1 million claimed in the game.

Million dollar loteria offers more than $381 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.27, including break-even prizes.