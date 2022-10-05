Watch CBS News
Four arrested for involvement in string of Dallas carjackings

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police and the FBI Violent Crime Task Force have arrested four suspects involved in a string of carjackings. 

At about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, arrest and search warrants were served at four locations in Southwest Dallas. Four people were arrested and multiple firearms were seized. 

Anthony Garcia, 17; Sergio Ramirez, 18; Eduardo Castillo, 19; and Alexander Castanon, 17, were each arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. 

Police determined the suspects were responsible for at least five armed carjackings in Southwest Dallas over the last few months.

First published on October 4, 2022 / 8:15 PM

