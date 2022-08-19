Watch CBS News
Fort Worth police looking for missing 11-year-old

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police are looking for a missing 11-year-old.

Crispen Donl Squalls was last seen in the 5100 block of Willie Street. Police describe Squalls as 5'03 and 110 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white button down long sleeve shirt, navy blue tie, possibly a navy blue vest and khaki pants. He was carrying a Marvel backpack.

Anyone with information about this missing person should call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4222. FWPD Report # 22-0065275

