Watch CBS News
Local News

Fort Worth officer rear ended while working accident

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

Your evening headlines for Friday June 17, 2022
Your evening headlines for Friday June 17, 2022 02:25

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - West Division Fort Worth police were dispatched to a stranded driver near the intersection of Northwest Loop 820 and Cahoba Drive late Friday evening. 

A police officer was operating a patrol unit and parked behind the stranded vehicle to protect the vehicle and its occupant. Police said the officer had activated the emergency lights to warn oncoming traffic of the hazard and lane closure.  

While the officer was inside the patrol unit, a pickup truck hit the rear end of the vehicle. It was forced across four lanes of traffic, hit a concrete barrier and ended up facing oncoming traffic, police said.

During the collision, a passing motorist's vehicle was struck but the driver was not injured, police said.

Police said the driver of the pickup was believed to be intoxicated at the time of the accident. The driver was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in an unknown condition. 

The officer was transported to Texas Health Harris Hospital in an unknown condition. 

First published on June 17, 2022 / 10:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.