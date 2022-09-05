Fort Worth families collaborate to develop new app for parents and caregivers

Fort Worth parents and caregivers now have access to information and resources at their fingertips.

The Best Place for Kids!, a public-private partnership focused on ensuring every Fort Worth child is on a path to learning and life success, has launched an app for Fort Worth parents and caregivers called Parent Pass.

Parent Pass offers free parenting resources, including a local child care finder, learning resources for kids ages 0 to 18, family events, neighbor giveaways and more.

The app was designed in collaboration with 100 Fort Worth families from nine different neighborhoods. These families spent over 1,200 hours developing and designing the app.

"I am so proud of the many partners and parents from across this city who have come together to contribute their time and talents to create a one-of-a-kind resource for every local family here in Fort Worth," said Mayor Mattie Parker. "As our city grows, so do our opportunities to innovate and change things for the better. The Parent Pass app is a shining example of what our city can do when we all work together to build a more connected community and a brighter future for every child and family."

The Best Place for Kids! is hosting a free event to celebrate the launch on Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dream Park, 2001 University Dr., Fort Worth, TX 76107. Sign up here.

To see what else the app features, download it here.