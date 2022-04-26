'Crypto-friendly' Fort Worth potentially first U.S. city to mine its own bitcoin

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth could become one of the first cities in the country to mine its own Bitcoin.

The City Council will vote Tuesday on accepting three Bitcoin mining machines from the Texas Blockchain Council, for a pilot program that will last at least six months.

The idea appears to be aimed at positioning Fort Worth as a potential landing spot for businesses in the cryptocurrency industry, with a resolution stating it wants to be a "leader and jurisdiction of choice" by welcoming companies.

Mayor Mattie Parker posted about the pending vote on Twitter Monday, writing "Fort Worth, the city of cowboys and culture… and crypto."

Lee Bratcher with the Texas Blockchain Council, said Fort Worth's location near large mining operations in west Texas, as well as its growth and leadership that's accepting of the technology, made it the right city to try its own mining operation.

"Fort Worth is planting a flag in the ground, saying they want to be a city that embraces innovation and embraces technology," he said.

Texas is a draw for the technology, with the largest mining operation in North America located in Rockdale.

The Texas legislature also passed bills in 2021 aimed at expanding the industry.

Parker has been supportive of more tech ventures in the city during her first year in office. Last week the city celebrated MP Materials starting construction on a facility to produce rare earth metals and magnets, to be used in electric vehicles, drones and other new technologies.

Last week the mayor of Jackson, Tennessee reported his city would look into mining its own Bitcoin, and Miami is heavily courting the industry.