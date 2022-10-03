Fort Worth-Arlington police chase involving juvenile driver ends with 1 injured

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — An attempted traffic stop in Fort Worth turned into a police chase that ended in Arlington Sunday night with two arrests and one injury.

Police said that on Oct. 2 just after 9:00 p.m., an officer in a marked car near the intersection of Gravel Dr. and Jack Newell Blvd. North saw a black SUV driving recklessly on the wrong side of the road.

The officer turned on the car's emergency lights and tried to pull over the SUV, but instead he attempted to flee. The officer activated his emergency siren and began pursuing the SUV.

Other officers joined in on the chase, which continued into Arlington. Near the intersection of South Collins St. and Arkansas Lane, the SUV crashed into another vehicle but continued to flee.

Then, just after 9:20 p.m., the SUV finally stopped at the intersection of South Collins and East Pioneer Pkwy. The driver, a juvenile male, and the passenger, a juvenile female, were both taken into custody and transported to the Scott D. Moore Juvenile Detention Center.

The driver of the passenger vehicle struck by the SUV suffered minor injuries, but did not need to be hospitalized. There were no other injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.