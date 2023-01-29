First Alert Weather Days begin tomorrow through Wednesday due to winter weather

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Happy Sunday! Grab the heavy winter coat as you head out the door today.

We had our high temperatures early this morning and thanks to a strong cold front moving through the area right now, temperatures will fall through the day.

By this afternoon we are in the 30s, but breezy northerly winds will make it feel like the 20s.

An occasional rain shower is also possible today.

Overnight temperatures fall just below freezing, so some areas will wake up to a light freezing drizzle. This could create patches of black ice on bridges and overpasses. Use caution on the morning drive.

Models are trending colder over the next few days, bringing the freezing line further south, which could also extend potential travel impacts further south.

Tomorrow afternoon, we see a mix of rain and freezing rain. Once again, be careful on the roads, as there may be slick spots.

This week features several waves of rain/freezing rain/freezing drizzle, with Tuesday and Wednesday mornings seeing the worst of it.

We are still thinking the greatest travel impacts will be for our Northwest counties, but it is looking more likely for possible travel impacts in DFW.

Here is a look at one of our models, the GRAF, which is trending colder over the next few days. The purple line indicates the freezing line, the light pink is freezing rain, and green is rain.

Notice Tuesday morning the pink is more widespread and darker in spots, indicating the potential for heavier freezing rain.

Depending how far south the freezing line makes it, will determine which areas see freezing rain/drizzle, or just a cold rain. This is a complicated forecast that will continue to evolve.

Please plan for extra travel time and be extra cautious on the bridges and overpasses which cool faster.