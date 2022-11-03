First Alert Weather Day issued for Friday due to risk of severe storms

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A First Alert Weather Day goes into effect on Friday as we're expecting severe storms to move across North Texas.

All types of severe weather are in play, including damaging winds, large hail, locally heavy rain, and even a few tornadoes.

Your morning commute looks fine, though it'll be cloudy with a few showers around. We'll have to watch to see how much rain we get in the morning, as early showers could help to limit instability. But by midday, we'll be watching near the I-35 corridor for storms to develop and quickly intensify.

This midday timeframe, between noon and 3 p.m., is where we'll be watching for storms to produce all modes of severe weather. These will likely be individual cells or clusters of cells and will be in a favorable environment for large hail and tornadic activity.

As the line pushes east late in the afternoon and into the evening, the storms are expected to become more linear. A line of storms presents the greatest risk for damaging winds, though brief spin-ups right along the leading edge remain a possibility.

It does appear this line will be moving east quickly and the clouds will clear out quickly, as well. This means your weekend forecast looks great, with sunny skies and highs in the 70s!

For now, we'd like you to be prepared for active weather on Friday. Make sure your family and friends are aware of the forecast and know where you'll go in case a warning is issued for your area.

During a tornado warning, you want to be in the most interior portion of your home, away from windows and doors.

Have a way to receive warnings, like the CBS DFW news app. We'll have continuing coverage on air and on our app as severe weather moves through the area on Friday.