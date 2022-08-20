Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday and Monday due to flood threat

Heavy downpours, flooding possible in North Texas this weekend
Heavy downpours, flooding possible in North Texas this weekend 02:51

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A First Alert Weather Day is being declared for Sunday and Monday due to the possibility of flooding as heavy rain moves into North Texas.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for parts of North Texas from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, and more rain is expected Sunday night and Monday.

Showers and a few storms will start pushing from the north on Sunday morning.

On Monday, rain is expected to be widespread and could linger for hours.

By Wednesday, rainfall totals in some areas could reach over five inches. The parts of the Metroplex north of I-20 and east of I-35W are likely to see the most rain.

Stick with CBS 11 for the latest updates.

First published on August 20, 2022 / 5:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

