1 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Farmersville

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead after a three vehicle crash on Highway 78 and County Road 556 in Farmersville 556 on May 11.

Chopper 11 flew over the scene and showed the roadway littered with debris and an 18-wheeler with extensive damage on its front end. Not far from it, a black Dodge Challenger with major crash damage was vertical on an electrical pole. It appeared the pole sustained damage from the impact and at least one power line was down.

Police said that just before 1 p.m., at least one of the two vehicles tried to pass a rock hauler headed southbound on Highway 78. Another truck coming northbound split off to the left to avoid a head-on collision, according to Farmersville Police Chief Mike Sullivan. That truck then hit one the red vehicle.

The driver of the red truck, who was 19-years-old, died.

Police said the driver of the Challenger is recovering at a local hospital.

The roadway was reopened at 4 p.m.