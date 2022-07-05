Families grieving double murder in Haltom City ambush

HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Two families are grieving over the deaths of their loved ones killed in what police are calling an ambush in Haltom City Saturday night.

Amber Tsai, 32, and Collin Davis were gunned down at Tsai's home, and four others - including three police officers - were also injured.

Melody Hallmark said her cousin, Collin Davis, was her first best friend. He would have celebrated his 34th birthday Wednesday.

"When you walked into the room, everyone wanted to hang out with him, wanted to know more about him, wanted to be his friend. I've never met anyone who didn't like Collin," she said.

She said he and Tsai were old friends, and she called the gunman, Edward Freyman, 28, Tsai's ex-boyfriend. At Tsai's house, where flowers and a cross now sit, police said Freyman, a former Army sergeant, fired hundreds of rounds. He killed Tsai and Davis and shot and wounded the officers and an elderly neighbor. He later took his own life.

"If he would have saw this coming, it would have been a different story," Hallmark said. "We wouldn't be here today. He'd be a hero. And he was our hero in a way."

Tsai was remembered by her sister as having a humble heart and for making friends everywhere she went. Davis' mother just buried her other son six months ago after he died due to complications from diabetes. She called her older son's death unbearable.

"He was just such a great kid, and he loved everybody, and he would do anything for anyone. And he didn't have a mean bone in his body," said Jana Davis.

And as they remember their giant teddy bear with the best sense of humor, they said their thoughts are with the other victims, including the two officers who remain hospitalized.

Family and friend have set up Go Fund Me accounts for both Tsai and Davis to cover funeral expenses.