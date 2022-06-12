Watch CBS News
Excessive heat warning issued for most of North Texas

By Jeff Ray

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for most of North Texas, in effect from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.  

This is a category above the current heat advisory that remains in effect until 7pm.

Excessive heat warnings are issued with the actual temperature is forecast to get 105° or above AND the Heat Index is forecast to hit 110°F  or above.

This is the first one issued this summer.

