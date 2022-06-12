Excessive heat warning issued for most of North Texas
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for most of North Texas, in effect from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
This is a category above the current heat advisory that remains in effect until 7pm.
Excessive heat warnings are issued with the actual temperature is forecast to get 105° or above AND the Heat Index is forecast to hit 110°F or above.
This is the first one issued this summer.
