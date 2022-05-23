Dog sneaks into Byron Nelson High School, police looking for owners

ROANOKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Roanoke police are looking for the owners of a dog who snuck onto Byron Nelson High School's campus Monday.

Police said the good boy followed some kids from the Country Acres neighborhood before heading inside the school.

Anyone who knows who the dog belongs to is asked to let them know he is being picked up by Trophy Club Animal Control.