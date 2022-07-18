Disaster declaration issued in Kaufman County due to burning wildfire

KAUFMAN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - A disaster declaration has been issued in Kaufman County due to a burning wildfire. The declaration is in effect for seven days after being issued.

The almost 500-acre wildfire, labeled King's Creek Fire, is not spreading anymore but continues to burn.

The fire began burning at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday along County Road 4061. As of 8:30 a.m. Monday, the fire is an estimated 508 acres with 75% contained.

As of noon Monday, a press release from Kaufman County said the pace of the emergency had slowed but the actual fire acreage was determined to be 460 acres.

According to the release, firefighters are still on scene.