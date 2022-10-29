Dickies Arena prepares to host top tennis tournament returning to US after 20 years

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Crews have been working for more than 15 hours today converting the floor of Dickies Arena for the first time into a tennis court.

The Women's Tennis Association Finals is the climactic year-end tournament for the top eight female pro tennis players in both singles and doubles.

It's not just coming back to the US for the first time in 20 years; it's coming to Fort Worth.

Blair Henley of the Women's Tennis Association said, "I think it's a win for the fans for the city and for the players. You're going to see the year's best tennis stars."

Coco Gauff and other stars of the sport will compete for big prize money, but businesses around the arena expect to rake in some extra money too anytime Dickies is open.

"It's been great for business, before and after shows with concerts and sporting events," said Bruce Alford of Ye Olde Bull and Bush Pub. This nearby British pub says it's been packed twice this week from back-to-back Post Malone and Christ Stapleton concerts.

"I love it. I live and work in the neighborhood and we kind of have to adjust to the traffic before and after the show, but as far as bringing the business to the neighborhood it's been great," Alford added.

Dickies has seen its attendance and number of events more than double in the three years since it opened with March Madness games and a championship rodeo among the highlights.

Between 2019 and 2020, 370,174 visitors attended 70 events at Dickies. Between 2021 and 2022, the number of visitors is projected to hit 831,260 across about 146 events.

Fort Worth's mayor recently said she wants to create a world-class city. With 162 countries watching next week's tournament, Dickies Arena is helping to lead the way.

Jason Sands of the Fort Worth Sports Commission said, "The amount of world class events that we've hosted in the last 18 months I would put up against any city in the world quite honestly."

The court will be finished at tonight in time for players to start practicing tomorrow with the first matches scheduled for Monday.