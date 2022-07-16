Denton County 911 service restored following technical issue
DENTON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - The Denton County 911 service, Denco Area 911, is now running as normal following a 'disruption' that resulted in the need for their back-up systems Friday night.
According to a Denco Area 911 spokesperson, the source of the disruption was identified and 'addressed' by the responsible vendor.
At about 5:45 PM, Denco Area 911 said there was problem in the 911 network that has caused 911 calls to be routed to public safety agency administrative lines. Officials said the back-up systems worked as designed and their vendor partners actively engaged to identify and resolve the issue.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.