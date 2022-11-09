Dan Patrick defeats Mike Collier in race for Texas lieutenant governor

Click here for more election results.

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dan Patrick has won the race for Texas lieutenant governor, defeating Mike Collier.

Patrick earned 54% of the vote, while Collier earned 43%.

Patrick maintained a lead in the polls during the election cycle.

However, Collier did make headlines for gaining endorsements from at least four Republicans in Texas: retiring Tarrant County Judge Glenn Whitley, retiring state Sen. Kel Seliger, former Lt. Gov. Bill Ratliff and retiring state Rep. Lyle Larson.

Watch political reporter Jack Fink's recent interview with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick below: