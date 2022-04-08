Dallas Sheriff's Office needs help identifying vehicles involved in pedestrian fatality crash

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying the vehicle or vehicles that struck and killed a pedestrian on WB I-30 near East Grand Ave. on Thursday night, April 7, 2022, at 10:30 p.m.

Police said the victim is a Black woman of unknown age. She didn't have any identification on her body.

The Medical Examiner's Office will make positive identification at a later date.

A witness told investigators that a white colored minivan may have struck the victim along with several other vehicles that failed to stop at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Dallas Sheriff's Vehicle Crimes Unit at 214.653.2315.