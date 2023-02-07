Dallas police say witness lied about victim's suicide, murder warrant issued

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police have issued a murder warrant for a witness who told police a woman found dead on Feb. 1 committed suicide.

Police found Erica Davis, 38, with a fatal gunshot wound in the 2500 block of Marburg Street.

During the investigation, Donnie Moreland, 63, told officers Davis had shot herself.

But five days later, on Feb. 6, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy and ruled her death a homicide.

Police said further investigation determined Moreland shot and killed Davis.

The investigation is ongoing and is documented under case number 018571-2023.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Joshua Romero 214-671-4226 joshua.romero@dallaspolice.gov.